SPCA warns pet owners of fake rabies vaccines









According to the organisation, there is a company that is administering false 5-in-1 rabies vaccinations to pets. Picture: Supplied Durban - ANIMAL rights advocacy groups have warned the public against buying fake five-in-one and rabies vaccines for their pets from disreputable people. The Durban and Coast SPCA has warned animal owners to be aware of “RK Grooming & Products/Pest Control Pty Ltd”, a company that is not listed, and the two men claiming to be from this company, Rajen and Duven, who have been selling and administering these fake vaccines for R150. “The substance that the animal is being injected with is Virbamec, which is used to inject farm animals for the treatment of parasites,” said the Durban and Coast SPCA. “This fraudulent activity has been reported in the oThongathi area. We are unsure if other areas have been targeted by these men or other persons. “We have reported this activity to the local SAPS.”

The SPCA urged the public to be vigilant and ensure the health and safety of their animals by using a reputable vet or local SPCA for their pet’s inoculations.

“We are in the midst of a rabies pandemic. Your animals are at risk, not only of rabies but many other prevalent diseases. Please report any suspicious activity to your local SAPS.”

Nicky Koekemoer, founder of Four Paws and a Tale Rescue, which operates on the South Coast, said people administering fake vaccines had been down the South Coast twice last year.

“I don’t know if it’s the same group but they came in a van, selling shampoos and dips and vaccinating dogs for rabies and the five-in-ones.”

Koekemoer has been warning people in the Craigieburn area not to buy from these people because they did not know who these men were, what was in the injection, or what was being put into their dogs .

She said they had not had rabies cases since the start of 2019, but they had a positive case in Umzinto two weeks ago and three in eManzimtoti.

“People want their dogs vaccinated but they don’t want to go to the vet because it’s expensive and I’m not allowed to sell anything, so I have to do it for free, and I can’t afford to do everybody for free because I don’t have the money,” Koekemoer said.

She said for 25 five-in-one vaccines, she paid R1406.75 and four bottles of the rabies vaccine, which is 10 doses, cost R109.

The five-in-one vaccine is for canine distemper virus, two types of adenovirus (A, A2 or H), parainfluenza (P) and parvovirus.

In her 2019/20 budget speech, KZN agriculture and rural development MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said her department was aiming to vaccinate 345000 dogs and cats against rabies, in an attempt to eliminate human fatalities in KZN.

Her department had put aside R2.5million to support the compulsory community service project.

Daily News