The tribunal, which was announced by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola last week, would start its work on Tuesday. The monetary value of cases ready for adjudication and recovery stands at R14.7bn, according to the department.
Chaired by Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya, the special tribunal has a statutory mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.
The judge is empowered to dictate the pace of proceedings, according to the department.
Spokesperson Dr Jerome Wells said the cases were currently instituted in the various high courts throughout the country.