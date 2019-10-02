Special Investigation Unit tribunal goes after R14.7bn of looted State money









Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has announced that the special tribunal, which is set to claw back billions stolen from state coffers, will begin operating next week. File photo: ANA/Phando Jikelo. Durban - THE provincial Public Works Department is among state entities targeted by the Special Investigation Unit’s (SIU) Special Tribunal, which seeks to recover R14.7billion in money lost by the State. The tribunal, which was announced by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola last week, would start its work on Tuesday. The monetary value of cases ready for adjudication and recovery stands at R14.7bn, according to the department. Chaired by Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya, the special tribunal has a statutory mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows. The judge is empowered to dictate the pace of proceedings, according to the department. Spokesperson Dr Jerome Wells said the cases were currently instituted in the various high courts throughout the country.

“The SIU will seek to transfer some of these cases for adjudication to the special tribunal,” Wells said.

In KZN, the tribunal seeks to recover over R220m from Public Works for rentals paid for buildings it owns that were not market-related.

In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Judge Makhanya as president of the tribunal for three years. He appointed Judge Icantharuby Pillay, Judge Johannes Eksteen, Judge Selewe Peter Mothle, Judge Lebogang Modiba, Judge Thina Siwendu, Judge David van Zyl and Judge Sirajudien Desai as additional members.

Public Works provincial spokesperson Mbulelo Baloyi said they were unaware of the province’s involvement in the tribunal’s investigation.

“We have not been subpoenaed to provide any documents or representations to the tribunal. In terms of rentals, we have fixed rates which don’t go up to the ceiling. We have a 10% annual increase which applies across the board. Maybe the tribunal is referring to the regional office which is attached to national. They rent out space to government departments, including the police, labour department, Sassa and others,” Baloyi said.

Attempts to get comment from the national office were unsuccessful.

Daily News