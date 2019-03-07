A policeman cordons off the scene where a minibus taxi ploughed into four school children, killing three along Dumisani Makhaye Drive on Wednesday. Picture Motshwari Mofokeng.

Durban- Police investigators handling the culpable homicide docket in which three schoolgirls died when a taxi crashed into them in KwaMashu must speed up investigations. This is the plea of the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda following the fatal crash on Dumisani Makhaye Highway near Newlands, north of Durban on Wednesday.

Four pupils from Newlands East Secondary School, aged between of 13 and 14, were run over by a minibus taxi on their way to school. Three died on the scene while a forth has been hospitalised.

“Law enforcement agencies to fast track investigation into this tragic crash so that justice can be served.We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wish the injured learner a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the parents and school of the learners during this time of bereavement. I would like to plead with motorists and pedestrians to observe the rules of the road so that we can save lives,” said Kaunda.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KZN police spokesperson, said the 33-year-old driver has been arrested for three counts of culpable homicide at KwaMashu police station. He will appear soon in Ntuzuma Magistrates Court.

According to recently released statistics on road crashes and fatalities, most crashes on the country’s road were as a result of human error. Kaunda said the DOT major concern is that these crashes claim the lives of young people who are expected to contribute immensely in the development of our country.

