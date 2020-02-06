Durban - Two of Durban's premier sporting schools will not play each other at any sports this year after Durban High School (DHS) cancelled all sporting events with its main rival Glenwood High School over allegations of player and coaching poaching.
The severing of ties between the two school also means that Durban's oldest schoolboy rugby rivalry - a fixture on many rugby fans' calendar and an event which first took place in 1925 - will not go ahead.
There are several allegations, while not confirmed by either school, that Glenwood poached several talented sportsmen from DHS this year.
Paul Spooner, the chairman of Durban High School Governing Body said it was with regret and a heavy heart that they decided to discontinue all sporting fixtures against Glenwood High School for the foreseeable future.
"This was not a decision that the School Governing Body has taken lightly, but it is a result of a variety of situations that have been building for some time and which have culminated in recent incidents which we strongly feel cannot be condoned or overlooked," he said in a statement.