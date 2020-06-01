Spotlight on 8 000 liquor licence holders in KZN as level 3 kicks in

Durban - Adhere to the rules and regulations or have your liquor license cancelled the KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) department warned Monday. On Monday, a total of 8 000 liquor licence holders in this province are expected to sell alcohol, only for off-consumption purposes. Liquor outlets must ensure the implementation and adherence to health protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The MEC of EDTEA Nomusa Dube-Ncube made a bold statement on the day of the re-opening of the sale of liquor. Dube-Ncube said the KZN Liquor Authority had proactively notified licensed premises about regulations governing the sale of alcohol during Covid-19 Level 3.





"Where any licence holder is found to have violated any of the provisions contained in the regulations or the sale of liquor in terms of the KZN Liquor Licensing Act, the KZN liquor authority will recommend the suspension of the license until the end of lockdown or for three months,"Dube-Ncube said.

The EDTEA hopes that license holders will adhere to these regulations which are aimed at ensuring the health and safety of customers, workers, liquor traders and the people of KwaZulu-Natal as a whole.



"It should be remembered that weeks ago, I convened a meeting with hospitality industry as well as leaders from organisations representing retail and wholesalers liquor outlets. I was encouraged by their input which I duly submitted to national government,"Dube-Ncube said.



"Many sectors in the economy such as tourism, hospitality and entertainment rely heavily on the liquor industry, its potential negative impact during this period requires a collaborative approach,"she added.

Dube-Ncube said a team of inspectors from the department - KZN Liquor Authority, Department of Employment and Labour and law enforcement agencies will make unannounced visits to all licensed premises across the province to monitor compliance with regulations.

The people of KwaZulu-Natal are informed of the following:

The sale of liquor in licensed premises is only allowed on Mondays to Thursdays :Between 9am and 5pm

Strictly no consumption of liquor is permitted on the premises;

Before any liquor may be sold by any license holder, COVID 19 Health Regulations must be strictly adhered as follows:-

In addition;

Social Distancing Requirements must be observed as allowed by the floor space of the license outlet to observe the distance of 1, 5 meters between customers both inside and outside the license premises;

All patrons entering the licensed premises must be screened and those who show the high temperature of 37 and more should not be allowed inside;

All persons inside the premises must wear the prescribed masks and covering mouth and the nose;

No customers should be allowed to enter the licensed premises without wearing a mask and must have his/her hands sanitized at the liquor premises, before entry;

Regarding the health and safety of workers - license holders must adhere to the Occupational Health and Safety Act as outlined by the Department of Employment and Labour.

Daily News