More than 225 swimmers at this year’s aQuellé Midmar Mile aim to complete all eight races in aid of various charities. They have set their sights on raising R3.8 million.

Durban - PROTECTION of the oceans and rhino conservation will come under the spotlight when more than 12 000 swimmers take part in this year’s aQuellé Midmar Mile. Already more than R2.8million has been raised for various charities by 225 swimmers, who will tackle all of the eight one-mile events this weekend.

Among the beneficiary charities is the WildTrust which has established a marine conservation arm, WildOceans. It advocates for increased protection of the marine environment, and helps train young marine scientists.

The WildTrust will also allocate funds to rhino conservation projects at Somkhanda Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Other beneficiaries include the Childhood Cancer Association (Choc), Cansa, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the Dusi-Umgeni Conservancy Trust (Duct), the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife Trust, PinkDrive, and Singakwenza - an early childhood education programme.

The 8 Mile Club was established in 2004 by Mervyn Bremner, Stan Kozlowski and Richard Stretch with an inaugural team of 28 swimmers.

It has since become the official fundraising arm of the aQuelle Midmar Mile, with 225 swimmers joining this year’s 8 Mile Club.

“We have had 640 individual 8 Milers, who have completed more than 8900 official miles and raised more than R15m for various charities,” said chairperson Kozlowski.

“Swimmers have come from all walks of life and include young and old, female and male, able bodied and disabled swimmers.”

“We have even had an almost blind swimmer David Jones, with only 5% vision, swimming in 2013 and 2014. The only requirements are to be reasonably swimming fit and to have a charitable heart.”

Kozlowski said this year’s 8 Mile Club had set an ambitious target of R3.8m.

Anyone wanting to contribute to the 8 Mile fundraising effort can contact Stan Kozlowski on 0836548663 or email [email protected] Roving Reporters

Kockott is an associated director of Roving Reporters environmental journalism training programme, and will also be swimming each of the eight Midmar Miles this weekend to help raise funds.

