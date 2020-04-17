Spotlight on protective gear for hospital workers

Durban - SINCE the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa, the safety of front-line workers in the fight against the virus has been in the spotlight, with particular attention being paid to protective personal equipment (PPE) in the public and private sectors. Countrywide, a number of healthcare workers have downed tools demanding they be provided with proper PPEs in order to do their work. Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said all hospitals had their own PPEs issued according to healthcare workers’ daily practises. For example, Simelane-Zulu said between surgical masks (3-ply masks) and N95 masks, a nurse checking for your BP would not need an N95 mask but would instead use a surgical mask. “A health-care worker that treats an infected patient certainly needs to be geared up and put on PPE from covering their head to covering their feet. Over and above the mask, they either wear goggles or visors,” said Simelane-Zulu.

However, because of health-care workers’ fear of the virus, nurses at different levels were also demanding that they be given gear worn by a nurse in an infectious area.

Recently, Netcare has been in the spotlight because two of its hospitals, St Augustine’s and Kingsway, had embarked on a lockdown of their own after an unexpected spread of the virus among patients and workers.

Netcare Group medical director Dr Anchen Laubscher said Netcare had spent R300 million on additional PPEs to supplement its stocks for staff and healthcare colleagues.

“Our PPE policy includes a directive on the wearing of masks during the Covid-19 pandemic which is, in fact, more conservative in that it provides greater protection than the current recommendations of two highly respected health organisations, namely the World Health Organization and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases,” said Laubscher.

However, the KZN Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa was not entirely convinced by Netcare’s stance on PPEs.

Provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu, said: “The management is saying they have enough PPEs. We do not know what to believe, the theory or the practicality. Because the practicality is that people are getting infected.

“If management says they have PPEs, are the people using the correct PPEs for these patients?”

