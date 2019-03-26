Durban - Businesses in the Springfield Park area opened for trade on Tuesday, after a violent protest shut down the Sea Cow Lake area on Monday

On Tuesday, most businesses in the Springfield Park area remained closed after a violent protest erupted in the area.

The area was cut off from the Kenville and N2 entrances to Inanda Road, which dissects the area.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a mob had attempted to loot a container tuckshop on Myhill Road on Sunday.

The tuckshop owner retaliated and shot one person dead and injured two others. This could have sparked the protest, which led to several foreign-owned businesses being targeted.

The China Mall, where a woman died when she tried to flee from protesters, was also closed and several armed guards could be seen in the parking lot, anticipating another attack last night.

According to witnesses, a mob of about 200 people ran into the mall before guards shut the gate and police intervened.

Sofia’s Cafe, on Peter and Inanda roads, bore the brunt of the protesters’ anger.

Mohamed Khan, the owner, said the alarm had triggered just after 2am.

“I was not aware of any protests until I came with my security company to check the shop. I was shocked to find the windows smashed and the shop looted,” he said.

Khan said all the windows were smashed and boulders littered the outside of the shop.

Khan has rented the shop for 14 years and this was the first time he experienced something like this.

“They broke the glass and burglar bars on the main entrance door. Whoever got in ransacked the place. They took all my stock, including chips and sweets. There are bloodstains where they smashed the display cabinets. They wiped me out. I estimate the stock and damage at R200 000,” Khan said.

Zwane said Greenwood Park police were investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

By midday the area seemed quiet and Zwane said the Public Order Police would monitor the area overnight.

Glen Naidoo, of private security company KZN VIP Unit, sent a team to the area at the request of several businesses. His two Nyala armoured personnel carriers could be seen driving around the area.

“We have clients in the area and since it had become volatile, we had to act decisively,” Naidoo said.

