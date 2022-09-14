Springfield Value Centre has risen from the ashes, 70% of it will be opened at the end of September

Durban — Seventy percent of the Springfield Value Centre will be reopened on September 29 and the remaining parts of the centre will be reopened by the end of the year. The centre was closed after it was looted and damaged during the July 2021 civil unrest that engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Most of the centre had to be demolished and rebuilt. More than a year later, progress has been made. 70% of the Springfield Value Centre will be reopening on September 29 and the balance of the centre will be reopened by the end of the year. Picture: Supplied SA Corporate Real Estate (Limited) national marketing manager Donald Mclellan said: “Many of our customers have been reaching out to us via social media to find out exactly when the centre will be reopening and we would like to thank you for your support and patience. The damage at the centre was extensive and the project team has been working tirelessly to have the centre reopened as soon as possible. We are excited to announce that 70% of the centre will be reopening on September 29, the balance of the centre will be reopened by the end of the year.”

“Unfortunately, due to various circumstances locally and around the world, Nike Unite will only be reopening in June 2023.” 70% of the Springfield Value Centre will be reopening on September 29 and the balance of the centre will be reopened by the end of the year. Picture: Supplied SA Corporate southern asset manager Mark Mac Kaiser said that due to a strong tenant mix of branded outlet stores the centre had a substantial waiting list of interested stores, some of which, they are now able to accommodate. “This was achieved by enhancing the tenant mix, introducing more efficient store sizes and locations so that shoppers are now able to enjoy comparative shopping with similar stores located in closer proximity to each other,” Kaiser explained.

70% of the Springfield Value Centre will be reopening on September 29 and the balance of the centre will be reopened by the end of the year. Picture: Supplied Springfield Value Centre centre manager Sharmaine Ramsahai said: “Whilst Pick ‘n Pay has been trading during the construction, we confirm that the following much-loved brands will all be returning: Cotton On, Factorie, G Star Raw Outlet, Nike Unite, Kingsmead Shoes, Footgear, Mr Price Apparel, Crocs, Bogart Man, Jam Clothing, Global Brands, Wimpy, Adidas, Furniture Vibe, Levi’s, International Brands Outlet, Levisons, Superga, UFO Furniture, Sedgars Furniture, Le Coq Sportif, Under Armour and New Balance.” She was also excited to announce new stores which are aligned with their unique selling point of bringing you the best value for money. These stores are Dis-Chem, Studio 88 Outlet, The Value Store, Typo, Kappa, Puma, Overland Apparel and a 24-hour McDonald’s Drive Thru. Living true to the Springfield Value Centre brand, Pick ‘n Pay has adapted its offering and has changed its store to a Pick ‘n Pay Qualisave store.

