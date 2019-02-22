In court papers filed on Thursday, the SRC wants the Mangosuthu University of Technology's decision to evict students from their residences to be declared unlawful.

Durban - The Mangosuthu University of Technology’s Students Representative Council is taking the university to court over what it deems “unlawful” evictions. In court papers filed on Thursday, the SRC wants the university’s decision to evict students from their residences to be declared unlawful.

The university declared on Tuesday that owing to violent protests, students had to vacate all university residences until further notice.

“Regrettably, all students must vacate all campuses and residences by 4pm today (19 February). No student will be allowed to remain on campus and therefore, they should remove all their belongings,” said vice-chancellor Dr Enoch Duma Malaza.

According to court papers, the university has 20 official residences.

SRC president Codesa Gwala submitted an affidavit urging the court to take into account the students’ safety.

Gwala said the university could not evict students without a court order.

In his affidavit, Gwala states that the university is currently carrying out evictions.

Judgment has been reserved until Friday, when the university’s legal representatives are expected to make submissions to the court.

Daily News