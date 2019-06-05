THE Durban University of Technology has suspended SRC president Sesiyanda Godlimpi for allegedly verbally attacking a staff member. Picture: Facebook

Durban - THE Durban University of Technology has suspended student representative council (SRC) president Sesiyanda Godlimpi for allegedly verbally attacking a staff member. “This precautionary suspension was due to his recent conduct, which was in breach of the university’s disciplinary code. Therefore, the university was obliged to institute consequence management against him, like it would do against any other student who was accused of violating the disciplinary code,” said spokesperson Alan Khan.

He said the university could not comment further until all processes were finalised.

In the suspension letter, which the Daily News has seen, Godlimpi was asked to vacate his residence on Tuesday.

“You are further prohibited from participating in any student academic and/or non-academic activity pending the investigation of serious misconduct of verbal and physical threats to a DUT staff member and for instilling fear and intimidation within the working environment,” the letter states.

In a Facebook post on his personal account, Godlimpi said he was suspended for fighting for free education.

“This morning I received a letter from the legal department suspending me for demanding that the university must register all students that were attending classes throughout the year using the SRC budget,” he said. “The majority of students are registered, so I don’t find logic in suspending us.”

DUT SRC member Wendy Machi said Godlimpi was at home in Richards Bay.

Machi said the suspension stemmed from May 27 when the SRC picketed outside the vice-chancellor’s office, demanding that unregistered students, who had been attending classes, be registered so they could write their exams.

Godlimpi has had a fractious relationship with DUT management, with the university having previously obtained court interdicts against him and his SRC members.

In the precautionary suspension letter, Godlimpi is invited to make representations tomorrow on why his suspension should not become substantive.

