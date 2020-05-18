Stanger Hospital opens after two week Covid-19 closure

Durban - General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital (Stanger Hospital) is expected to open on Monday after it was closed two weeks ago due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the facility.

During a media briefing on Sunday Premier Sihle Zikalala said the hospital would open on Monday after it was temporarily closed following the positive test results of nine mothers, 42 staff members, babies and hospital staff.

“We wish to thank the people of KwaDukuza for their patience and co-operation while this facility remained closed. We also extend our gratitude to personnel who have been deployed outside these facilities for saving the day and ensuring that our people have continued access to Primary Health Care services,” said Zikalala.

The hospital was declared a quarantine site and an instruction was issued that it should stop accepting new patients. Hospital management, guided by the head office managers, started investigations and contact tracing.

Last week, eight babies, nine boarder mothers, seven doctors and three nurses had tested positive for the virus.

When the hospital was first closed, it had 16 confirmed Covid-19 cases - nine mothers, four doctors, two newborns and one nurse.

Zikalala said while the majority of the new cases were still coming from eThekwini, ILembe district is starting to have more cases per 100 000 infected people if you consider its population size. A trend they were worried about and working to stop.

“We need to work more to curb the spread in eThekwini, Ilembe and Umgungundlovu as these are to be closely monitored. EThekwini has 866 of the province’s positive cases, followed by Ilembe at 326, and Umgungundlovu at 64,” said Zikalala.

