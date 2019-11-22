According to the ballistic report, the murder weapon, two cartridge cases and bullets found in Khumalo’s body all matched.
Gunpowder residue tests conducted on the three surviving people, who were in the room during the shooting, came back positive only for Khumalo’s ex-boyfriend and murder accused Thabani Mzolo.
This led to senior State advocate Nadira Moosa cancelling calling the forensic pathologist and ballistic expert to the witness stand, and she then closed the State’s case.
Mzolo, 26, was arrested at the murder scene, at Lonsdale Student Residence in the Durban city centre, on May 1, 2018, immediately after the shooting. It is alleged that he shot Khumalo at the residence in the presence of her roommate and a friend.