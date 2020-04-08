State of the World’s Nursing Report calls for 6 million new nursing jobs

Durban - The State of the World’s Nursing 2020 Report released on Tuesday for World Health Day, outlined guidelines committed to an agenda that will drive and sustain progress in the health sector, including the creation of at least 6 million new nursing jobs by 2030. The report, developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in partnership with the International Council of Nurses and the global Nursing Now campaign, and with the support of governments, said the global shortage of nurses, estimated to be 6.6 million in 2016, had decreased slightly to 5.9 million nurses in 2018. Governments were urged to invest in the massive acceleration of nursing education - faculty, infrastructure and students - to address global needs, meet domestic demand, and respond to ever changing technologies. The report stated that primarily in low and middle-income countries there was a need to offset the projected shortages and redress the inequitable distribution of nurses across the world; strengthen nurse leadership - both current and future leaders - to ensure that nurses have an influential role in health policy formulation and decision-making, and contribute to the effectiveness of health and social care systems. This year, nurses and midwives were celebrated as being paramount to the provision of high-quality health care.

Kevin Halama, Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa’s) public relations officer, said the union supported WHO’s views that more investment should be streamlined to nursing education, jobs and leadership especially in a country like South Africa where staff shortages continue to characterise the public health care sector.

“World Health Day gives everyone an opportunity to reflect on the state of health service in the world, more so now when the world is battling the deadly coronavirus.

“This day should also give us an opportunity to appreciate the many health workers who are in the frontline of this fight, especially nurses who make up 59% of the health profession, globally as reported by the WHO.”

Mandla Shabangu, the provincial secretary of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, said investing in the education of nurses was important.

He said health workers should be trained regarding Covid-19, its management and prevention.

“It is unfortunate that 2020 has been declared the international year of nurses and midwives. In recognising their contribution in the health sector, the risks associated with those contributions, and staff shortages, nurses will not commemorate this day through gatherings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The report concluded with a call to member states and other stakeholders to commit to this agenda.

Daily News



