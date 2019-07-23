Durban - The man accused of the murder of Durban pastor Mhlonishwa Sakhile Langa - who died after chasing armed robbers - wants to be released on bail. But not if the State has it's way. Jabulani Mthethwa, 52 told the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday that he intended to apply for bail so that he can be released from jail. However, the State has indicated that it would oppose his formal bail application when he appears again in court on August 13.

Mthethwa is accused of shooting Langa, the eThekwini Municipality’s stakeholder and protocol officer in the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, on Saturday July 13 in the Durban Beachfront vicinity.

Aside from church work, Langa was also a well-known socialite in Durban and an actor on local TV shows including Mzansi Magic's eHostela and Lockdown.

Langa was shot while he chased Mthethwa and other robbers escaping from a shop allegedly after a robbery.

He died later in hospital.

Mthethwa walked into the dock still wearing the track suit he wore when he made his first court appearance a week ago and barefoot.

Still with no sense of urgency, Mthethwa took his time, asked for an opportunity to make a call to his family and took his time in everything during the court proceedings.

Mthethwa had during his previous court appearance asked the court to give him some time to think about whether he would be represented by a private attorney, represent himself or request the services of a Legal Aid attorney.

Magistrate Vanitha Armu had granted him a week to think about what he wanted to do, but when he appeared in court again on Tuesday he still had not made up his mind.

The matter was stood down to allow him to make a decision. He asked to call his family and ask for advice and when he returned shortly he indicated that he would require the service of Legal Aid attorney.

A Legal Aid attorney, Anele Mveku who was already available in court to represent was immediately instructed by Mthethwa to apply for bail, as he wanted to get out of jail.

Mthethwa took his own time chatting with Mveku and occasionally smiled during the conversation, while Magistrate Armu watched patiently for a while until she asked Mveku if everything was in order.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender told the court that the state will oppose the bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

Members of the public arrested Jabulani Mthethwa, 55, at the scene, while his three accomplices escaped.

He is facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that he and his accomplices robbed a supermarket of R10 000 cash and cigarettes worth R12 000.

