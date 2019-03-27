Thabani Mzolo has been charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumal. Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The State is waiting to hear whether recordings of several calls taken from murder accused Thabani Mzolo’s cellphone can be played in court. Durban High Court Judge Nompumelelo Radebe is expected to rule whether the “damning” evidence which the State wants to lead in Mzolo’s trial, in the murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo, can be admitted as evidence.

Mzolo has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It is alleged that Mzolo shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Khumalo, on the evening of May 1, last year.

State advocate Nadira Moosa wanted to present the evidence of voice recordings which were downloaded from Mzolo’s cell phone.

On Monday, Warrant Officer Lawrance Nadasen told the court that a cellphone was found on a table at the murder scene the night of the shooting.

He said he later confirmed with Mzolo that the cellphone was his.

Moosa intended to play the voice recordings to the court but the defence objected, leading to a “trial within a trial” for the judge to establish whether they would be heard.

Sergeant Siyabonga Nyende, of the SAPS cyber unit, analysed and downloaded certain contents of the cellphone. He said he discovered several recordings of incoming and outgoing phone calls, pictures and WhatsApp messages on the phone.

He said he then had a meeting with one of the witnesses and played the recordings to the witness.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up in the courtroom on Tuesday, with heavily armed police officers deployed for “safety reasons.”

It was not clear why security was suddenly increased.

Last week, the court heard the evidence of a witness who was in the room when Khumalo was shot and killed.

More witnesses are expected to testify during the course of this week.

