Durban - The latest rhino poaching statistics have been met with cautious optimism by organisations, which say there is still need for work in the fight against the scourge. The Environmental Affairs Department has released statistics that showed a decrease of more than 255 rhinos being killed last year than in 2017, when 1 028 rhinos were killed. Last year’s figure stood at 769.

KwaZulu-Natal had the second-most rhinos killed in 2017 with 222, but KZN was also the province with the second-biggest decrease and had 142 killed last year, a decrease of 80.

In a statement, Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said the success could be attributed to strategies it had adopted and the hard work of people at the forefront of fighting rhino poaching.

“Combating rhino poaching remains a national priority, and as such, all relevant government departments will continue their close collaboration to ensure this iconic species is conserved for generations to come.

“Although we are encouraged by the national poaching figures for 2018, it is critical that we continue to implement collaborative initiatives to address the scourge of rhino poaching,” she said.

Carla Geyser, founder of Blue Sky Society Trust, which has been fighting rhino poaching, said it was great news the figures had gone down. “It is a huge surprise to all of us,” she said.

Geyser said there were many factors that contributed to the decrease in poaching, such as greater awareness.

People, however, should not start to celebrate, she said, because the national figure of 769 rhinos being poached was still high.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said he believed the huge decrease in KZN could partly be attributed to community involvement in the fight against poaching, as people had reported poaching activities to authorities.

Improved technology and improved foot patrols by rangers were other contributing factors, he said.

Although it was a big improvement, Ezemvelo would not be resting on its laurels.

“We wish it could be zero,” Mntambo said. As long as there was a market, there would always be poaching, he said.

Andrea Weiss, Media Manager at the World Wide Fund for Nature, said the crisis of rhino poaching was far from over.

“While 2018 saw some major arrests and successful convictions, the frequent granting of bail, especially to those in the crime syndicates co-ordinating rhino horn trafficking, is a serious concern,” she said.

There needed to be targeted efforts to fight corruption and better international collaboration on investigations into syndicates operating in Asia to fight the entire criminal supply chain, she said.

