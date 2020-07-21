StatsSA shows decrease in transport use for May

Durban- Statistics South Africa released figures on Monday that show how transport was affected by the Covid-19 lockdown around the country. The report focused on the month of May.

The figures showed that for the month of May, there was a 71.7 percent decrease in number of passengers compared to the same month in 2019.

“Seasonally adjusted passenger journeys decreased by 57,6% in the three months ended May 2020 compared with the previous three months. Road passenger journeys decreased by 47,7% (contributing -34,1 percentage points) and rail passenger journeys decreased by 82,4% (contributing -23,5 percentage points), “ the report said.

It was not only passenger transport that was affected by the lockdown but the transportation of goods was also hit hard. When they compared the amount of goods that were transported in May as compared to May the previous year, there was a 22.7 percent decrease in the volume of goods that were transported compared to the same period in 2019.

“Income from freight transportation decreased by 22,0% in the three months ended May 2020 compared with the three months ended May 2019,” the report said.