Pupils from Strelitzia Secondary School are ready to work their socks off to do well in this year's High Schools Quiz. From left is Nodumo Mkhize, Ashlin Govindasamy, Thaveshan Nayager and Kevaal Amod.

Durban - STRELITZIA Secondary School plan to go far in the national High School Quiz this year. The school is constantly looking for opportunities like the quiz for both exposure and funds, said teacher Vash Singh.

Singh added that although the prize money would mean a lot to their school, it would also be great for their pupils to interact with teachers and pupils from other schools.

The topics they will be quizzed on are current affairs, sport, business, politics and international news.

Strelitzia Grade 11 pupils Nodumo Mkhize, Kevaal Amod, Thaveshan Nayager and Ashlin Govindsamy are well versed in politics and business.

Kevaal said they wanted to take it slow, examine their options and, most importantly, work as a team.

“We like challenges. And we like to explore,” he said.

Nodumo said that as young leaders, they wanted to grab every opportunity that came their way.

Thaveshan said: “It’s great to know more about what’s going on around us because it’s part of our lives.”

Kevaal agreed, saying one could not live in a community and not know what was happening in it.

Business enthusiast Ashlin said he invested a lot in stocks, including Bitcoin.

“Watching the news is important to me, as politics influences the rand value,” Ashlin said.

The High Schools Quiz is sponsored by Independent Media’s Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus newspaper titles in partnership with the Independent Institute of Education’s (IIE’s) Varsity College.

The newspapers will each host regional quizzes, and the top two teams from each region will participate in the National High Schools Quiz Finals on September19 at the Sandton campus of the IIE’s Varsity College, the main sponsor of the quiz.

