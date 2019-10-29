As pupils at Nsongeni High School in Isipingo sat down to write their Zulu paper on Thursday, the pupil stole all the exam papers, dumped them down a long drop and made a run for it.
The invigilator was busy distributing answer books when the pupil pounced. The question papers had not been distributed and lay on a table at the front of the exam hall, said DA education spokesperson Dr Imraan Keeka.
Suddenly the pupil ran to the table and grabbed all the question papers, opened the door to the exam room and made a mad dash for the toilet. The chief invigilator ran after her, but the youngster was too fast for her.
The pupil reached the toilet and threw all the question papers into the long drop. She then jumped over a fence and ran off.