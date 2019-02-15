Cosatu members marched through the streets of Durban yesterday as part of a national strike against maladministration and corruption in state-owned entities. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The police, Health Department and eThekwini Municipality have warned of disciplinary action should their employees, who are considered essential services workers, participate in marches and strikes. Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “Disciplinary action against employees and appropriate sanctions for unlawful strike action is regulated by the Disciplinary Procedure Collective Agreement of the SA Local Government Bargaining Council.”

National SAPS spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said he had not heard of police officers being involved in Wednesday’s marches.

“There will be serious disciplinary action taken against those who strike,” Naidoo said.

KZN Department of Health spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda said: “Health-care professionals are classified as essential workers and are therefore not allowed to embark on strike action.

“The department is guided by provisions in the Labour Relations Act in taking the appropriate action against those who violate the law.”

However, unions want essential services employees - who include municipal workers, firefighters, nurses, those who provide the services required for the functioning of courts, correctional services employees, and blood transfusion service workers - to be able to participate in marches and strikes without fear of sanction.

SA Municipal Workers’ Union provincial secretary Jaycee Ncanana said the Labour Relations Act was contradictory because it stated that workers were allowed to strike, but with limitations.

There had to be a “skeleton staff” complement at work, but employers did not want to discuss its meaning with them, he said.

“However, I did see a few workers from the eThekwini Municipality at the march,” Ncanana said.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union provincial secretary Nthabeleng Molefe said they felt the government was unfair for not allowing essential service workers to strike, while failing to sign the minimum service agreement which would allow a certain portion of members to strike.

“Essential services workers are like any other workers and must enjoy all organisational rights including the right to strike, because we are faced with challenges which are similar to those of other workers,” Molefe said.

She said a number of essential workers marched Wednesday and that service delivery was not affected.

The KwaZulu-Natal chairperson of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA, Sibonelo Cele, said essential service workers wanted to participate in strikes, but the arrangement regarding skeleton staff had been delayed for far too long.

“Some did participate and we tried to mobilise those who were off duty and those working the night duty.”

Cele said it prioritised the needs of the patient over its own, even though it supported Cosatu’s strike.

Daily News