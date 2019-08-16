Picture by Se-Anne Rall.

Durban - Durban Solid Waste (DSW) workers have returned to work after a two-day strike at the Collingwood Road depot, in Mobeni, the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) has confirmed. Spokesperson Queen Mbatha said workers had been unhappy with overtime pay, which resulted in the strike. “It was a case of operational processes of overtime. However, the union and DSW managers have met the workers and reached a decision,” she said.

Despite the issues being resolved, residents of several Durban areas complained their refuse had not been collected for at least three weeks.

Bluff Ratepayers’ Association chairperson Ivor Aylward said refuse had not been picked up for a week in most of the area.

In response to the complaints from the Bonela Watch group, councillor Warren Burne said the refuse collection service was erratic, and reminded people that a suspect R208million refuse removal contract was at the heart of criminal charges against former mayor Zandile Gumede.

“I agree that service delivery in Bonela is worse than it has ever been before. I’m afraid that the level of service delivery will only be restored to acceptable levels when the municipality in the hands of competent leadership,” he added.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said residents should not panic.

“We can confirm that there was a work stoppage experienced at the Collingwood Road area on Wednesday. However, the employees are being engaged and a resolution is in progress.

“Service delivery has not been hindered by this internal matter.”

