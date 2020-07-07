Strong winds blow into Durban, more to come says SA Weather Service

Durban - Strong winds have blasted through Durban since Tuesday morning with more expected later this week, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicts. South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Wisani Maluleke said the strong winds were expected on Tuesday and Saturday. Maluleke said the south westerly winds would be between 20 to 30 knots and they might reach 35 knots. “The winds will be mostly affecting coastal areas. Stronger winds today and also on Saturday,” said Maluleke. “Tomorrow there will be no strong winds, therefore there is nothing to be concerned about.”

He said the winds were quite strong for Durban and they could even reach the interior, bringing dirt and debris.

“There is another system coming through. On Saturday we are also expecting strong winds but at the moment it does not look that strong as compared to what we are expecting today but it’s more similar weather conditions,” said Maluleke.

He said there was a chance of light rain tonight with some cloudy conditions. On Wednesday morning there might be light rain in the morning but clearing during the day.

“The most important day is today, tomorrow as well as Saturday,” he said.

He also said Thursday and Friday conditions will go back to normal because even the temperature was also showing signs of picking up to about 26 degrees Celcius around Durban on Thursday and about 24 degrees Celsius on Friday.

“That is typically winter temperatures for us. With the wind, it will be more gentle to moderate,” said Maluleke.

He said there was a cold front coming through today and it was associated with strong winds and light rain today and tomorrow. A similar system is expected to pass through the province on Saturday with strong winds and a possibility of light rain. They are also expecting cloud cover on Saturday.

Daily News