Strong winds leads to traffic congestion on Bayhead Road









A picture of previous traffic congestions on Bayhead Road. The view from the Bluff overlooking the traffic on Bayhead Road at the entrance to the Durban Harbour container terminals. Picture supplied. Durban - Strong winds have possibly led to the shutting down of certain operations at the Durban Harbour on Tuesday. This has led to a severe traffic congestion on the main trucking route to the port on Bayhead Road,south of Durban. A source said the Port remains open but is closed to selected vessels due to the wind. Hundreds of trucks carrying mainly shipping containers have lined up on Bayhead Road trying to get into the Durban Container Terminal (DCT) and other parts of the port. This has affected roads leading to Bayhead.

South Coast Road and Maydon Wharf Roads have also been affected.

The South African Weather Services stated that KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Weather forecaster Julius Mahlangu said strong winds are expected until the early afternoon.

"The wind speed is 15 knots gusting to 30 knots on the coastline, Mahlangu said.

Durban Trucking company owner Adhil Chunder said the DCT Pier 2 waterside berths 108 and 204 are standby for wind from early this morning.

"Waterside berths 202, 203, Landside and Rail are operational. Wind speed is recorded at 82.km/hr. The port is affected by the wind. Bayhead Road heading towards the Bluff traffic is heavily congested. Motorists are driving contraflow to get around the traffic," Chunder said.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said police were monitoring the area.

"Whatever happens inside the port it impacts on the traffic on Bayhead. We are not sure if the staging areas are also full because the police vehicles cannot get into certain areas because of the trucks,"he said.

Daily News