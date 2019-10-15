Durban - Strong winds have possibly led to the shutting down of certain operations at the Durban Harbour on Tuesday.
This has led to a severe traffic congestion on the main trucking route to the port on Bayhead Road,south of Durban.
A source said the Port remains open but is closed to selected vessels due to the wind.
Hundreds of trucks carrying mainly shipping containers have lined up on Bayhead Road trying to get into the Durban Container Terminal (DCT) and other parts of the port.
This has affected roads leading to Bayhead.