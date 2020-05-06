Struggling local leather factories making safety gear

Durban - Factories aligned with the South African Footwear and Leather Export Council have resorted to manufacturing personal protective equipment to remain in business during the Covid-19 lockdown. Executive director Nerisha Jairaj said there were as many as 200 manufacturers nationwide with the majority in KwaZulu-Natal. With exports and orders for the manufacturing of shoes, handbags, belts and clothing cancelled or postponed, the sector has been heavily affected, Jairaj said, with possible retrenchments expected at some factories. “Twenty-two manufacturers have temporarily diversified their product offering It is an important drive to ensure we can create more employment and put food on the table for workers during this time,” she said. “We have factories with machines that can make some of what is currently being imported. We call on consumers and the national and local governments to support these products. Let us put money back into the local economy,” Jairaj added. Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said workers were needed to rebuild the economy, and her department would work with business, organised labour and the Department of Employment and Labour aims to ensure compliance with occupational health and safety regulations.

Dube-Ncube added that importing masks and other protective gear, when there were co-operatives and SMMEs in the country able to manufacture the goods, made no sense.

“Buying locally manufactured products will free millions of people from the bondage of poverty We reiterate our commitment to ensuring that people of this province have access to economic opportunities. We want to ensure a massive production of products and other goods at a local level,” Dube-Ncube said.

The National Union of Leather and Allied Workers Union's general secretary, Ashley Benjamin, said the manufacturing industry could potentially create many jobs, despite several factories having been closed for weeks and owners facing challenges.

“Only 30% of the workforce is allowed at these factories. We commend some of them for being creative and venturing into personal protective equipment manufacturing. We have concluded several agreements to assist workers with Unemployment Insurance Fund claims. We are delighted that payouts are being made. There were some hiccups We remain hopeful that the government will stabilise things. There are challenges with imports. We have advocated for buying local products,” Benjamin said.

Daily News