Durban - A government decision to phase out the BTech degree from technikons has left students in limbo. A notice gazetted in 2016 under former Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande stipulated that this year would be the last the BTech, a degree obtained at technikons, was offered.

“The last date for first-time students enrolling in academic programmes not aligned with the higher education qualifications sub-framework is December 31, 2019,” it reads.

Ntalo Hlungwane, a third-year diploma civil engineering student, was angry that he would not be able to do his BTech and said this would decrease his chances of finding employment.

“When I registered in 2015, I was not told this. I was of the mind that after finishing my diploma I would move to do my BTech, but now that is not possible,” he said.

According to the Durban University of Technology (DUT) website, the last intake of BTech students is this year, after which the programme will no longer be offered.

To qualify for a BTech in civil engineering you need at least one year’s work experience or a 65% aggregate.

Hlungwane does not have a 65% average and if he gets the one-year work experience, the BTech degree will no longer be available.

He has started an online petition to try to get the department to extend the phasing out for five years, so students have enough time to complete it.

So far the petition has over 1125 signatures and close to 500 comments from students.

BTech students are not the only ones affected.

Bonke Luthuli, a second-year journalism student, said it was disappointing that the BTech would no longer be available.

“To get to BTech level used to take four years and now it will take five. This is not what I registered for last year,” she said.

According to DUT policy, only this year’s final students will be eligible for a BTech certificate.

Students like Luthuli will now do an “access course” after their diploma to qualify for a Bachelor’s degree and then study another year for Honours.

Current BTech holders automatically qualify for Honours studies.

Professor Labby Ramrathan, director of the School of Education Studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said the new framework presented a “major problem” for the education system.

“There are a lot of matric students who have a diploma pass and they need a pathway to access higher education levels like Masters and doctoral studies.

“With the new framework it is going to be very difficult,” he said.

Ramrathan said the new policy would allow for more fluidity in terms of students moving across qualifications and universities.

The SA Technology Network, a coalition of five technikons (Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Central University of Technology, DUT, Tshwane University of Technology and Vaal University of Technology) said the new regime “improves the ability of students to move easily from one qualification to the next, as well as between institutions”.

