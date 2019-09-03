File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - Police are still searching for a group of men who held up a student accommodation facility in Glenwood. Blue Security reported that a gang of four men robbed the students in a house they are renting in the suburb on Monday night.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said the complainant alleged that on September 2, at 7 pm he was his residence at Exmouth Westridge in Mayville when he heard noises emanating from the lounge.

"Upon investigating he was accosted by two suspects. At gunpoint the suspects robbed him of five cellphones, three laptop, cash, clothes and drove away in their getaway vehicle,"Zwane said.

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the robbers walked into the house through the kitchen door which had been left open.

"They held up the students at gunpoint, ordered them to lie down on the floor, and robbed them of their cellphones, laptops, a bag of clothes and R850 in cash. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said.

Mayville SAPS are investigating the incident.

Mathios advised residents to be vigilant and to always keep doors, and at the very least security gates, locked, especially at night.

“Unfortunately, opportunistic criminals will take advantage and target a property if they notice that a door or gate has been left open, while organised criminals also stake out properties before striking. It’s important to be security conscious at all times and not to develop habits like leaving doors and security gates open when you get home,” Mathios said.

