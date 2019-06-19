Pungent smells linger in the air in various parts of uMlazi township following the disruption of refuse removal services by companies subcontracted to the main contractor, over non-payment of money owed to them. eThekwini confirmed yesterday that it has not reached certain parts of the township to clear refuse. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE entire eThekwini region could experience disruptions in refuse collection if subcontractors, affiliated to the Federation For Radical Economic Transformation (FFRET), are not paid money due to them. uMlazi is in an appalling state, with refuse strewn all over the township following disruptions to refuse collection services last week.

A resident, who works for the city, said he had to take an alternative route to his home because litter was strewn all over the place.

“On Friday, I drove through Adams Mission to get to uMlazi and that’s not only time consuming, it also means extra fuel in the car. It would seem that the mayor (Zandile Gumede) is now using certain groups of people to destabilise refuse collection services as a way of showing that things could get ugly if she is removed from the position. It is no secret that they (the group) scored some contracts by force, and some with the blessing of the mayor,” said the employee, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In a statement issued over a week ago, the city said disgruntled employees had blockaded the Mangosuthu Highway with trash, resulting in motorists having to use alternative routes to their places of work. As a temporary measure, the city has made available 21 municipal trucks to collect refuse, with Metro Police escorts. However, the subcontractors stayed away from work nonetheless.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the problem started when the main contractor, Uzuzinekele Trading, failed to pay its subcontractors.

“We are concerned at the way in which the contractor has handled this situation. As the city, we are trying our best to provide services to the people. There are areas that we have not been able to attend to, but we are making progress in clearing up uMlazi,” Mayisela said.

He said he was not aware that the federation has planned a march to the City Hall today.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said the relationship between Gumede and some groups affiliated to FFRET was not a rumour, because it was known that there had been a relationship between them in the past.

“I believe the mayor was using the groups to get what she wants, and vice versa. It won’t surprise me if that’s the case now (the groups fighting Gumede’s battles),” Graham said.

IFP executive committee member Mdu Nkosi said an independent body was needed to investigate the refuse collection tender.

He said it would seem that the disruptions had everything to do with the decision to send Gumede on leave.

Gumede’s spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede said the mayor was on leave and that the city was the right party to comment on the matter.

FFRET president Malusi Zondi rubbished suggestions that they were being used to fight Gumede’s battles.

He said they were merely fighting against the non-payment of their members, and of black-owned small businesses in particular.

“If our calls to treat black small businesses fairly are not attended to, then you will see disruptions everywhere in eThekwini. Today we are marching to the City Hall to demand fair treatment. We also want the city to stop harassing and persecuting black people in high positions in the city. There are many other people who are thieves but are not arrested, and that must end,” he said in reference to Gumede’s arrest.

Daily News