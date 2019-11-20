Suncoast murders: Was it a murder suicide?









The sand dunes near Suncoast Casino where the bodies of a couple were found on Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - THE FAMILIES of two people whose bodies were found on the dunes near Suncoast beach on Monday afternoon have been left devastated. Fathima Muhammad, 50, and Kresen Chandiah, 24, were found with stab wounds by vagrants looking for bottles on the beach. The two, whom the families assume were a couple, were apparently enjoying a date when they were murdered. Muhammad’s cellphone was taken in the attack. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said charges of murder were opened at Durban Central police station for investigation. He said police were alerted to the double murder at about 4pm.

News of the murders quickly spread on social media, with gruesome and graphic images circulating of the dead couple, who had lived close to one another in Chatsworth, lying in the sand.

In one image, what appears to be a knife can be seen protruding from Chandiah’s chest.

Muhammad and Chandiah’s families were in a state of shock and emotional on Tuesday.

Muhammad’s uncle Farouk Sayed believes that this was a case of a murder-suicide.

Fathima BeeBee Muhammad





“I hear that they had an off-and-on relationship for about a year or two, and he once told her that he will kill her. If it was a robbery, why was only her cellphone taken?

“She had other belongings on her as well,” he said.

The family had heard that the knife used in the murder had been taken from Chandiah’s home. Muhammad had two children aged 28 and 10.

But a weeping Ivan Chandiah denied this, saying that his son who worked in a shoe factory in Chatsworth was a kind, loving and non- aggressive person who did not consume alcohol or smoke. He said he arrived home from work and noticed that his son was not home as usual. As time went by without Chandiah returning, the family grew worried.

“I went to sleep, but I got sent photos of him lying dead early this morning (Tuesday),” he said.

Chandiah and Muhammad’s families said they were disturbed by the images of the bodies being circulated on social media, saying this was insensitive.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called on the police to intensify the search for the couple’s killers.

Kresen Chandiah





“One of the issues the municipality has prioritised is to increase police visibility and the installation of CCTV cameras in our tourist attraction areas, so that we can identify wanted suspects and people who plan and commit crime in these areas,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they would use the incident, which came just ahead of the peak tourist festive season, to steer them “in the direction of implementing tougher measures in the area”.

The murders also came in the wake of the opening of Durban’s refurbished South Beach promenade.

Daily News