Survivor recounts the moment gunmen massacred KZN family









Durban - A 20-YEAR-OLD Hammarsdale woman was forced to lift her father’s head so his killer could check that he was dead after an unknown number of men riddled the house with bullets on Wednesday evening. According to Sli Msomi, they were watching television when a bullet shot through the lounge window. “There were 11 of us watching Generations when the first gunshot rang out. More shots were fired and we all ran in different directions, falling on top of one another. I can’t recollect everything that happened during the gunfire or who was hit where. I only remember that when the gunfire subsided, one of the men walked in and stood in the passage and instructed me to lift my father’s head to make sure that he was dead. After that they told me to give them my father’s firearm,” she recalled. After handing over the firearm, more shots rang out but she managed to escape from the men with just a bruise to her forehead. Her father, Michael Bekokubi Msomi, her brother Dumisani, sisters Philisiwe and Andiswa, cousin Dumisani Ndimande and neighbour Bongani Ndlovu all died in a hail of bullets during the attack.

Ndodo Msomi, Michael’s brother, did not know the motive behind the attack. He said it was difficult to tell whether this was politically motivated, gang-related or just purely criminal.

“My brother is the only person who could have given us a clue as to why they were attacked, but now he is dead. When the shots were fired, he ran to the bedroom but shots were fired through the bedroom window, and that’s where they finished him off.

“The house was surrounded by gunmen because when they thought they were done, they whistled for each other and left,” said Msomi.

Michael’s body was found in his room. He was shot in the head and the wall was riddled with bullet holes.

Msomi said among the survivors were Michael’s wife, baby boy and baby girl, grandchild and his daughter, Sli.

Msomi said the grandchild sustained a wound to the leg after a bullet meant for Michael’s wife missed and hit him instead.

On Thursday, community members gathered to pay their respects.

Thamsanqa Gcabashe, an ANC member, said the dead were comrades but he believed the attack was not politically motivated.

The Hammarsdale area is notorious for shootings. Last month, four people were murdered over a weekend.

Ward 6 councillor Philani Hlengwa said the motives behind murders in the area varied.

“Although I can’t tell what the motive was for this attack, I can safely say that people get killed in drug-related squabbles. Sometimes the killings are taxi-related while some are as a result of family feuds,” Hlengwa said.

The police are investigating the murders.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said: “There can be no justification for killing anyone in such a callous manner. I have tasked detectives at our Provincial Organised Crime Unit to investigate this matter.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop at 0860010111 or use the MySAPS App that can be loaded on iPhone or Android devices.

Daily News