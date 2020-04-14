Suspect arrested for Greyville security guard's murder gets bail

Durban - Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of a security guard at the Greyville Racecourse in March. Simon Zibane, 48,was on duty at Betting World at the Greyville Racecourse. He was shot and killed after five men entered the tote’s premises. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Zibane was shot in the chest. The gunmen drove off in a white VW Polo. Nothing was taken. It emerged that Zibane had died a hero, shot when he tried to warn punters and Betting World colleagues of armed men entering the premises.

Inanda resident Thokozani Fikizolo,29, appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender said one person walked into the racecourse betting area and a second followed thereafter.

When the security guard approached them he was shot and died at the scene.

Both men fled the scene in a car that was parked outside the racecourse.

Govender said an eyewitness photographed the car as it was leaving.

Police tracked down the owner of the car.

Govender said the owner claimed that another man known to him borrowed the car to use as a private taxi.

The driver of the was taken in for questioning by Berea police detectives.

Govender said he told police he was hired to transport four men from Inanda to Greyville and vice versa. He was paid R500.

The driver said he was waiting outside when he heard a bang. The men that hired the car then got in and he drove off. He and left them in Inanda.

Govender said the post mortem results and witness statements were outstanding.

The matter was adjourned to July 16, 2020 for further investigations.

Mafikizolo was granted bail of R2 000.

His lawyer Simphiwe Khuzwayo handed the court an affidavit in motivation for bail.

Vanitha Armu said there was no evidence of robbery or attempted robbery

Khuzwayo said his client had four children between the ages of 9 and 13, was a vibrant member of a local church, a soccer coach in Inanda and took care of his 58 year old mother.

