Durban - A man is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the murder of businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh.
A police source at Alexandra SAPS confirmed the arrest. No further details have been made available to the media.
According to a local Pietermaritzburg news outlet a team of detectives from Alexandra police station as well as crime intelligence made a breakthrough late last week resulting in the arrest.
Further investigation led to the man being charged.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 41-year-old was found dead in the passenger seat of her Audi SUV in Alexandra Park two weeks ago.