Suspect arrested for murder of PMB businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh









MURDERED Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh. File Picture Durban - A man is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the murder of businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh. A police source at Alexandra SAPS confirmed the arrest. No further details have been made available to the media. According to a local Pietermaritzburg news outlet a team of detectives from Alexandra police station as well as crime intelligence made a breakthrough late last week resulting in the arrest. Further investigation led to the man being charged. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 41-year-old was found dead in the passenger seat of her Audi SUV in Alexandra Park two weeks ago.

The car had been locked. Mbele said police had to break the glass on the back door of the vehicle to remove her body.

It is alleged that she was strangled with a cellphone charger cable.

It was reported that Nerputh was last seen at the Sasol petrol station on Alan Paton Road on the same day. It is believed that she called a family member a short while later and said she was being followed.

Nerputh of Newholmes in Northdale, launched a weight-loss tea business in October 2017.

According to the Post newspaper, Nerputh had secured several protection orders against people she believed were trying to defame her. She claimed that she was a victim of cyberbullying.

She gained popularity when she hosted a birthday party, estimated at one hundred thousand rands, for her 4-year-old son in 2017.

Nerputh had two other children - a 22-year-old son and a 19-year-old daughter. Her family could not be reached for comment.

Daily News