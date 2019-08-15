Police recovered three phones taken from a business robbery in Phoenix, north of Durban. Picture: SAPS

Durban - A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of a cellular phone store at the Phoenix Plaza north of Durban on Wednesday night. Brigadier Jay Naicker, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that employees of a cellphone service provider were performing their duties when they were accosted by two unknown men who threatened them with a firearm.

The men removed 30 cellphones and placed them into a bag.

They also robbed the employees of their personal cellphones.

Naicker said the men were interrupted by security guards and fled the scene leaving the bag with the cellphones behind.

"The security guards chased the men but lost them into the crowd. A speedy investigation was initiated and police began searching for the men. One of the men was arrested an hour later by police. He was found in possession of three cellphones that were stolen from employees during the robbery. Police also found the caps that were worn by the men in his possession when they held up the staff,"Naicker said.

A case of armed robbery was opened at the Phoenix police station.

The man was detained at the Phoenix police station and will be charged for armed robbery.

A 25-year-old man was arrested. He will appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police investigations are continuing to ensure that the second robber is arrested and placed before court.

The Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the speedy breakthrough in the case.

“I am optimistic that detectives will bring the outstanding suspect to book. We will ensure that the suspects are profiled to establish if they have been involved in other crimes and work with all role-players within the criminal justice system to end their reign of crime in this province,” said Jula.

Daily News