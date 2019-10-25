This emerged in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday during the bail application of Siyabonga Vukani Mkhize, 32, and 26-year-old Senzo Zondo.
In addition to the murder and kidnapping charges, Mkhize also faces a charge of raping Mqadi. In their statements read in court motivating for bail to be granted, both men said they intended to plead not guilty. The State opposed bail.
Mkhize and Zondo were arrested on October 8 and 9 respectively, for murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and theft, after Zondo was found in possession of Mqadi’s cellphone.
Mqadi was reported missing at the Bhekithemba police station in uMlazi and was last seen on September 20.