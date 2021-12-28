Suspect shoots man multiple times before jumping into taxi and driving away

Swift Private Security said at around 9am they received multiple calls about gunshots being fired in Sim Place, Effingham Heights, and attended immediately.

DURBAN - A man was gunned down in northern Durban on Monday morning.

“A male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and declared deceased by paramedics,” Swift Private Security said on Facebook.

The security company said there were no further details about the incident but the police were in attendance.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was opened at Greenwood Park SAPS for investigation. Mbele said it was alleged that on Monday morning police responded to a a complaint of murder at Sim Place, Effingham.