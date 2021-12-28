Suspect shoots man multiple times before jumping into taxi and driving away
DURBAN - A man was gunned down in northern Durban on Monday morning.
Swift Private Security said at around 9am they received multiple calls about gunshots being fired in Sim Place, Effingham Heights, and attended immediately.
“A male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and declared deceased by paramedics,” Swift Private Security said on Facebook.
The security company said there were no further details about the incident but the police were in attendance.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was opened at Greenwood Park SAPS for investigation. Mbele said it was alleged that on Monday morning police responded to a a complaint of murder at Sim Place, Effingham.
“On arrival they were informed that a 32-year-old man was approached by an unknown man who opened fire, fatally wounding him. The suspect thereafter jumped into a taxi and drove away,” Mbele said. “The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”
Mbele said the motive of the shooting was unknown.
