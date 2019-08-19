Picture: Flickr.com

Durban - POLICE arrested a man accused of killing one of their own and another accused of impersonating an officer at the weekend. In total, police arrested more than 10 suspects for crimes in the province.

On Saturday, police shot and killed an alleged cop killer and arrested another during a shootout in Weenen, northern KZN.

Brigadier Jay Naicker said a shootout ensued when police attempted to arrest an armed gang.

Police seized two AK-47 rifles, an R5 rifle, an airgun and 101 rounds of ammunition at the scene. Initial investigations indicate that the arrested suspect is positively linked to the murder of Constable Nkosinathi Khumalo, 35, who was shot and killed in Estcourt on May 11.

The suspects are expected to appear in court today.

In another incident, police shot and killed one suspect while two fled in uMlazi.

It is alleged that the three armed men robbed three women of their cellphones and handbags.

“A 30-year-old suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout. A 9mm pistol was found next to the deceased. Two accomplices fled into bush and are still being sought by police,” said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Also on Saturday, officers arrested a police impersonator who was part of a six-man armed robbery in Phoenix.

The man was positively identified by a victim, said Gwala.

“Cable ties and a gas gun were found in the suspect’s possession,” she said.

Police were still searching for the rest of the gang, who entered a house in Phoenix after posing as policemen.

They threatened the occupants with guns and ransacked the house, stealing two TV sets, five cellphones, a sound system and other items, including cash.

In another operation, police arrested five suspects for murder and seized two knives in Umzinto after a man was found in a plantation at Umzinto on Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds to the body and holding a knife.

“It was established that a fight broke out at one of the homes in Malangeni. Investigations revealed that the suspects might be receiving medical attention at a local hospital,” Gwala said.

Umzinto Task Team officers responded and arrested five suspects. Two were found with knives and one was under police guard in hospital.

