File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - Another Mercedes Benz was hijacked this time in the Newlands West area of Durban on Wednesday. A woman was seated in her silver Mercedes Benz outside her place of residence at 11:45 am on Steelcastle Road when she approached by two men said Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson.

"At gunpoint the men demanded car keys and drove away in her vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in KwaDabeka. A case of carjacking was opened at Newlands East police station for investigation,"Mbele said.

Private security companies believe may be a gang targeting the high end German sedans.

Recently an Overport resident was hijacked of his Mercedes Benz E200 outside his home in Hope Street, Overport. He had just parked his vehicle in his driveway when three men robbed him at gun point.

The Daily News had written about the recent spate of Mercedes Benz being hijacked in the Durban area.

Recently three of them were stolen in 24 hours.

On July 23, a man was hijacked of his white Mercedes Coupe outside a Doctors surgery in Cato Manor. Police said the man was at his surgery in Adelphi Place in Bonela when he was confronted by two men brandishing firearms. They took four cellphones and the car. The vehicle was later recovered in Pinetown.

On July 20, a gold Mercedes Benz was hijacked in Grandale Drive. The owner had arrived home and parked the vehicle in his driveway when two men approached him. They also robbed his wife of her handbag and jewellery.

Vehicles were also taken in Redberry Park in Phoenix, North of Durban.

The Phoenix Crime and Community Assist (PCCA) group said a Mercedes was allegedly taken during a house robbery in Starwood in July.

Ethekwini Secure reported that in Marigold Road, Asherville a motorist was allegedly hijacked of his silver Mercedes Benz.

A Mercedes was also stolen from a home in Inchanga in the outer west region of Durban.

Daily News