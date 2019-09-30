It said some guards were working in Rusa uniforms, driving Rusa-branded cars and working under Rusa contracts.
Rusa, which is well-known in Verulam, Tongaat and Phoenix, was suspended from operating earlier this month. The company, which has armed response officers, paramedics and a helicopter, has been responsible for several high-profile arrests in these areas, which it publicises on its Facebook page. These Facebook posts, and other factors, led to the Psira suspending its licence.
Rusa was accused of not taking down comments from its Facebook page, which provoked unlawful behaviour. It also published the identities of witnesses and made detailed reference to evidence in certain cases, endangering the lives of witnesses and subjecting them to possible intimidation, and opening up the possibility of the destruction of evidence.
Recent reports say Rusa has continued operating despite the court order.