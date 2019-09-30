Suspended private security Reaction Unit SA allegedly still operating









Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) who are often the first ones people north of Durban call when a crime goes down has had its services suspended by Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA). Picture Supplied. RUSA Durban - THE Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) says it is investigating allegations that security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) is still operating, despite being suspended by the Durban High Court. It said some guards were working in Rusa uniforms, driving Rusa-branded cars and working under Rusa contracts. Rusa, which is well-known in Verulam, Tongaat and Phoenix, was suspended from operating earlier this month. The company, which has armed response officers, paramedics and a helicopter, has been responsible for several high-profile arrests in these areas, which it publicises on its Facebook page. These Facebook posts, and other factors, led to the Psira suspending its licence. Rusa was accused of not taking down comments from its Facebook page, which provoked unlawful behaviour. It also published the identities of witnesses and made detailed reference to evidence in certain cases, endangering the lives of witnesses and subjecting them to possible intimidation, and opening up the possibility of the destruction of evidence. Recent reports say Rusa has continued operating despite the court order.

Advocate Linda Mbana, executive head of law enforcement at Psira, said Rusa remains suspended.

He said the Rusa ambulance service could continue operating as long as it was not serviced by security guards wearing the Rusa uniform.

Earlier this month, after the court judgment, Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said their operations would continue, uninterrupted, through another company.

Yesterday Balram said guards were still wearing Rusa uniforms but were now working under new management, for Reaction Unit International.

“The new management needs time to provide uniforms with the appropriate branding. We are doing this transition legally,” he said.

Balram added that crime alerts posted on the Rusa Facebook page were from Reaction Unit International.

Daily News