Suspicion of poisoning after cats found dead in Bellair

Durban - Cat owners are mourning their feline pets who died of suspected poisoning in Bellair. Nicole Johnson of Sarnia Road said her tabby Sprinkles took ill on Tuesday night. On Wednesday after a night of home treatment, Sprinkles died. She believes her cat was poisoned. “We gave Sprinkles raw egg and milk in the interim thinking he would be alright by the morning. “Whoever put poison outside on the roads next to the properties, please think twice. Do it with care. My daughter’s heart is shattered,” Johnson said. She posted her agony on the Facebook page, Bellair and Surrounding Family group, which covers Rossburgh, Seaview, Bellair and Hillary.

Ronel Lubbe said she lost her cat named Redtail.

“Redtail was my blind cat - loving and sweet. We hope to find the person who killed our cats,” Lubbe said.

Woodlands Avenue resident Nita Arnold said she had to bury her cat last week. She suspected they were poisoned. Reading about Lubbe and Johnson’s incidents she said, “It’s really making me so upset that people have so much hate for cats.”

Arnold, who has three cats, told the Daily News that Gingy had died. Her cat Shadow is missing. Her other cat Mr Grey is fine but depressed. Her cats are 6 months old.

Arnold’s neighbour Samantha O’Maker, Sam’s Critters Rescue KZN co-ordinator, also reported that her cat had died last week.

“My husband saw three dead cats on the road two weeks ago. My cat had vomited a dark yellowish colour. We are not sure what is happening. Some of the feral cats in the area seemed to be missing as well,” O’Maker said.

The Durban and Coastal SPCA spokesperson Tanya Fleischer said they would investigate the claims.

Daily News