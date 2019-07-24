Durban - Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has applauded the police for their swift arrest following the murder of a pupil during a suspected faction fight in Mpumalanga township, 40 km west of Durban. The community is in fear after the fight and killing of the 18-year-old on school premises, which was captured on video and circulated on social media.

A group of people allegedly forced their way into Thandaza High School and stabbed the pupil last Wednesday.

According to the Education Department, the incident looked like a faction fight that had spilled over to the school. It is alleged that the dispute emanates from a fight between boys from neighbouring communities.

Parents now fear for the lives of their children, and have appealed to the department to deploy police to patrol the school and area.

Acting on a tip, the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit and Provincial Organised Crime Unit pounced on a house in Georgedale where four men believed to be involved in the murder were hiding.

The police confirmed four men were arrested on Monday; three were released due to insufficient evidence.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said an 18-year-old had appeared in the Mpumalanga Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge and was remanded until next Wednesday.

“We welcome the arrests and commend the work of the police. Schools should not be war zones. The communities have a responsibility to work with the police to protect schools and unmask outlaws,” said Mshengu.

In the video footage, a young man is seen crouching in a school yard. A group of men surround him, some kicking him and taking turns at stabbing him.

The person believed to be holding the camera can be heard screaming for the men to stop. Another man then stabs the boy in the stomach before walking off, while pupils scream.

This comes after several incidents of violence involving the province’s schools in recent weeks.

Mervyn Hughes, 16, was stabbed to death last Wednesday while returning home from school in Wentworth.

Last week, two school security guards were murdered and another critically injured by attackers.

Masuku Primary School teacher Sboniso Nyawose was shot on June11, and two security guards were shot at Folweni High School on June 22.

Daily News