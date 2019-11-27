Sydenham Heights drug war: 'Our grandmothers and children are afraid to walk the road'









Durban - AN ONGOING drug turf war has claimed its third life in less than two weeks. The latest victim was apparently killed because he was a witness to an earlier murder. Adam Venter was shot in the head on the property of a relative on Barns Road, Sydenham, yesterday morning. Fearing for their own lives, Venter’s relatives would not comment. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Venter, 32, was found dead with gunshot wounds to the face.

“A case of murder was opened at Sydenham police station,” he said.

It is believed that Venter was targeted because he witnessed the murder of Melvin “Malu” Trow, 39, on November 13

Trow was shot in the head at the Sydenham Court 12 block of flats.

Dean Adams, 50, was shot dead two days later at Sydenham Heights.

Another resident at Sydenham Court 12 was also attacked, but he escaped with a bullet graze to his arm.

The spate of shootings is believed to be the work of a gang called The Capetonians, who are trying to take over Sydenham because the drug trade has become too saturated in Cape Town.

Naicker said the KZN commissioner had directed that detectives ensure that arrests were effected.

“We are also conducting constant patrols and static operations in the area. We are also appealing to anyone who might have information to contact the local police,” he said.

Sydenham CPF spokesperson Satish Dhupelia said gunfire rang out in the area two days ago, but no one was hurt.

“Our mothers, grandmothers, children and sisters are afraid to walk on the road. The CPF has met with the police and we asked them to take serious action.

“Residents need to come forward with information,” he said.

Witness Maluleke, of the criminology and forensic studies department at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said there were many ways for police to deal with drug turf wars.

One was collaboration with the community because in this instance the alleged shooters were known to them.

“The root cause of drug use also needs to be explored because it all starts in the community. We also need to understand the dynamics such as what drove the gang to Durban,” he said.

Maluleke said the police, including the Public Order Policing unit, were equipped with “soft skills” in dealing with drug turf wars.

He said the military was brought into Cape Town because the soldiers were trained for war.

“Gangs can be very aggressive in nature and police are not trained specifically to respond,” said Maluleke.

However, he said calling in the SANDF was not always the best response to drug turf wars, as was demonstrated in Cape Town recently.

“Gang members continued killing each other, so bringing in soldiers is not the answer.

“We need to understand why and how we became such a violent society. The availability of police is also to be noted as some fear to go in some areas,” said Maluleke.

He said those involved in turf wars were not afraid of arrests.

“We need to look at whether rehabilitation is working in correctional centres. Gangs have also infiltrated Limpopo. It’s a difficult task dealing with gangs and drugs.

“NGOs and churches need to get involved. We have to work together as a nation because the criminal justice system is failing,” he said.

Daily News