Durban - WITH eviction notices hanging over their heads, residents of a block of flats in Syringa Avenue in the city centre picketed outside eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s office at the Durban City Hall yesterday. A small group of families gathered outside for hours calling on the mayor to answer their demands which they handed over to her last month.

The residents marched to the city hall last month, asking her to intervene in the matter between them and their landlords. They had given the city until yesterday to respond.

The residents are reportedly facing eviction from their homes of more than 20 years to make way for student accommodation.

Landlord agent Mahomed Basa had maintained that residents who could not pay rent would be evicted, while the residents have accused him of inflating the value of the flats to make the rent unaffordable.

PR councillor for Ward 28 Sharmaine Sewshanker, who was with the residents yesterday, said the mayor owed the residents a response.

“I understand she cannot get involved because it is a private property matter, but as a mayor, her responsibility is to the residents,” she said.

“They went to her because they are desperate. If the landlord evicts them, there are more than 50 families out on the streets. I am sure if the mayor met all the stakeholders, a resolution could be formed in terms of alternative accommodation.”

Resident Youlene Daniels said: “This is a fight for our lives and we are prepared to fight all the way to the high court if needs be.”

Daniels said the next step was to resist the eviction notices in court.

At 4pm, Njabulo Zungu, an official from the mayor’s office, came out to meet the families.

Zungu confirmed that the municipality was looking into the issue, but added that they needed more time because they were busy dealing with the xenophobia crisis in Durban.

