Tafta flooded with relief donations amid Covid-19 case in Durban residence

Durban - The Association for the Aged has been flooded with donations in the form of emergency relief from various people after a resident at Langeler Towers, in its South Beach building had tested positive for Covid-19.

A company Blu Blood Africa Special Projects even donated personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff.

In a post on their Facebook page, Tafta said they were still waiting for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to arrive and assist them. In the meantime Tafta is equipping its staff to screen the elderly in the building.

“We have been kindly offered advice from the Doctors on Call helpline with regards to testing and will await guidance from the NICD prior to commencing further interventions,” said Tafta.

They said they would put out a call so they can secure takeaway containers for the elderly who were usually fed in small groups in the communal dining hall and they would wait for the delivery of those from donors who offered to assist.

“The elder who contracted the illness remains in isolation together with her husband and remains in a stable condition,” said Tafta.

“Thembi and our management team have been strong with the news, they wasted no time getting the news out to us, was a blessing to also have Femada with us. The general feeling right now is some fear and such uncertainty for the way forward, in the hearts of some of the residents. We have many praying for us, this will be our confidence and peace, as we encourage each other that together we are stronger, working with our Management God will bring us through! We have had much teaching on social distancing and precautions being taken! God bless you as you work so hard for our safety, we love and appreciate you all!” said a resident after learning of the Covid-19 case.

