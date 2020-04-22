Tafta residents upset by 10% rental hikes during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Pensioners living at The Association for the Aged (Tafta) homes believe management chose the most inconvenient time, the national lockdown, to increase the costs of some of their services, including rent. A pensioner living in one of the homes said rent increased by nearly 10% with a 20% parking hike. The pensioner said rent went from R3 024 to R3 324 and parking up from R400 to R480. “We’ll probably be able to make the payments but it’s still not right. It’s just the timing. It makes it awkward for all of us. You can’t even do anything at this time,” he said. The pensioner felt Tafta was simply taking advantage of the “dark and difficult” times ahead. They tried to email, call and send a petition to Legal Aid SA, but it was closed. They even sent an email to the President’s Office and received an automatic response.

Tafta chief executive Femada Shamam said reports of the increases were correct. She said Tafta implemented rent increases in May, a month after the start of the financial year.

“The letters details who they can direct queries to,” said Shamam.

“We've received some requests for relief from the increases and we're exploring options. One would be to enlist community financial support. If such support is forthcoming, this can be passed along to the residents.”

Shamam said there were around 137 anomalies to increased rates with some elders being charged a rate of between 9% and 10% in rental units. The building average, however, remained between 4-6%.

“The anomalies were due to a number of historic imbalances in rental charges we're seeking to redress through a phased approach in the current and forthcoming financial years.

"Had they sought to increase rentals to equalise the rent prices all elders were paying in a single year, increases to the impacted group of 137 units could have amounted to as much as 20%,” she said.

The Organisation of Civic Rights chairperson, Dr Sayed Iqbal Mohamed, said Tafta could delay the increases, but not for long. It would not be able to operate unless the government provided financial relief.

“Almost all countries have introduced extraordinary measures to fight the ‘invisible enemy’, Covid-19. It's extreme hardships during the first two world wars that resulted in rent control laws in most parts of the world, including South Africa. We commend the government for the temporary moratorium on evictions. More needs to be done and we call on the government to introduce swift measures to protect vulnerable tenants as well as desperate landlords,” said Mohamed.

Tenants needing advice during the lockdown can contact Pretty Gumede at WhatsApp 0713465595, Loshni Naidoo at WhatsApp 0714445671, [email protected] and Mohamed at [email protected]

Daily News