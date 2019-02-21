The uMlazi Baby Home will provide love and care to abandoned or orphaned babies in Durban as well as being a training centre for caregivers, providing valuable skills and opportunities for decent work for people in the community.

Durban - One of Durban’s well known places of safety for abandoned or orphaned babies and babies waiting to be adopted, The Baby Home - Durban North, has decided to open a baby home in uMlazi, south of Durban. Jo Teunissen, founder of The Baby Home - Durban North, said the idea came after news broke of more and more babies being dumped and abandoned.

Last week, the home made an announcement that they would be opening a Baby Home in uMlazi.

In a Facebook post, The Baby Home - Durban North said, that there are over 3 500 children abandoned in South Africa every year and adoptions have virtually ground to a halt. As a result, places of safety like the Durban North Baby Home are literally bursting at the seams and the need for care for babies is at crisis point.

“Even more exciting is the fact that it will be headed up by our longest standing caregiver, Aunty Eunice. Aunty Eunice has been with the Peace Agency since we opened our very first Baby Home in Umhlanga. She is well known and loved by all our visitors and volunteers,” the post said.

The uMlazi Baby Home will provide love and care to abandoned or orphaned babies in Durban as well as being a training centre for caregivers, providing valuable skills and opportunities for decent work for people in the community.

The Baby Home hopes to raise R500 000 to buy the property outright and start caring for babies by April.

To see how you can donate, visit www.babyhome.org.za.

Daily News