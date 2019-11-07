Tavern manager shot dead in Chatsworth









Patrick Saidi. Picture Facebook Durban - The manager of a popular tavern in Chatsworth unit 7 was shot dead by a customer on Wednesday night. Patrick Saidi aka Wayawaya,31, was shot in the head on Road 707 in Harry's Tavern by a man known to him. Saidi died at the scene despite resuscitation efforts by staff from Amawele emergency paramedics. Police said the house has a license to operate a tavern. Bash Gounden, the owner of the tavern, said the incident happened within the blink of an eye. Gounden said this was the first criminal incident since he opened the tavern nearly 20 years ago. Saidi was employed at the tavern eight years ago. “A known customer had driven into the water meter in the driveway. I got into my car to fetch the plumber when I heard a gunshot go off. Patrick was serving another customer at the time. When I approached the shooter he ran off got into his car and fled. He later handed himself over to police,” he said. Gounden said he was now under pressure from the police to close the tavern.

“I am being victimised and suffered reputational damage. This is my only source of income,” Gounden said.

Saidi family were at the Chatsworth police station and could not be reached for comment. Saidi lived in Silverglen and had one child.

Sivan Subramodey of Amawele emergency services said when they arrived the man was lying in a pool of blood.

“We called for advanced life support. Resuscitation efforts took nearly an hour but unfortunately, he died. Saidi is a well-known resident in Chatsworth,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed Saidi had a gunshot wound to the head. She said a 35-year old man had handed himself over to the police. A case of murder was opened at Chatsworth police station.

Daily News