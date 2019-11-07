Durban - The manager of a popular tavern in Chatsworth unit 7 was shot dead by a customer on Wednesday night.
Patrick Saidi aka Wayawaya,31, was shot in the head on Road 707 in Harry's Tavern by a man known to him. Saidi died at the scene despite resuscitation efforts by staff from Amawele emergency paramedics. Police said the house has a license to operate a tavern.
Bash Gounden, the owner of the tavern, said the incident happened within the blink of an eye. Gounden said this was the first criminal incident since he opened the tavern nearly 20 years ago. Saidi was employed at the tavern eight years ago.
“A known customer had driven into the water meter in the driveway. I got into my car to fetch the plumber when I heard a gunshot go off. Patrick was serving another customer at the time. When I approached the shooter he ran off got into his car and fled. He later handed himself over to police,” he said.
Gounden said he was now under pressure from the police to close the tavern.