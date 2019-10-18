Taxi drivers in the spotlight in Phoenix after school boy knocked down









A mini-bus taxi skips a red robot on Phoenix Highway. Erratic driving by minibus taxis has come under the spotlight after a schoolboy was knocked down in Phoenix, north of Durban. Picture by Grant Letley -Phoenix Crime Watch Durban - Erratic driving by minibus taxis has come under the spotlight after a schoolboy was knocked down in Phoenix, north of Durban.

Siphethelo Mpungose, 8, was treated for a cut to his forehead and bruises at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and discharged after the incident on Monday, said his mother Boniswa Mpungose.

“He is still suffering from pain, especially to his knees. He is walking with the aid of crutches. The taxi driver was remorseful for what happened. He took my son to the clinic. An ambulance then transported my son to the hospital. I am grateful he is alive,” Mpungose said.





Phoenix police station is investigating the incident.





Kasthurie Moodley posted on Facebook about the incident, saying that a taxi overtook another and knocked a child on the pavement near Highstone Primary School.





"Oh my god, the child was crying out of pain. The conductor picks the child up by his two arms and carries the child across the road and places the child in the taxi and races off. We are not safe even walking on the pavement," Moodley said.





Rochelle Naidoo complained that a taxi overtook cars by driving into oncoming traffic on Spine Road in Phoenix recently.

She said the taxi driver continuously hooted at other cars to give way.





"The driver overtakes us while there are three cars in the oncoming lane. If my husband did not apply brakes and the cars in front did not stop, it would have been a very bad accident... We just need to pray for the safety of our families and whoever is travelling by taxi daily,” Naidoo said.





Ivan Manickum said the taxi industry was totally out of control and the Metro Police would not admit it but rather target innocent people trying to make a living.

"Give the taxi driver a fine and he never pays it. Impound the taxi and they all go on strike," Manickum said.





Durban Metro Police Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said he had requested a meeting with public transport supervisors to discuss a way forward.

“Metro Police take a tough stance on all motorists who drive recklessly. Taxi drivers are not exempt from this,” he said.





Phoenix Taxi Association (PTA) spokesperson Ashley Singh said ten other taxi associations pass through the Phoenix area on a daily basis. He said all PTA minibus taxis were clearly marked with stickers.





“The vehicle involved is not from our association. We try hard to promote driver discipline. When complaints are brought to the association, we take action. Complainants must take down the details of the taxi causing an infringement and report it to us,” he said.





Sifiso Shangase of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) said, “Together with the provincial Department of Transport and using our Operation Hlokomela, we will continue to produce responsible drivers who will strictly respect road rules and prevent crashes."



