Durban - The mini bus taxi industry has welcomed the signing into law of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The bill aims to put a stop to the carnage on South Africa’s roads through initiatives such as blocking people who fail to pay traffic fines from obtaining vehicle licences.

Aarto will also introduce a points demerit system that will punish repeat offenders. The demerit system allows drivers to accumulate a maximum of 12 points, awarded for various offences, before their licences are suspended. Continued infringements can result in licences being cancelled.

SA National Taxi Council KZN manager Sifiso Shangase welcomed the signing of the bill into law. He hoped the bill could address the high number of crashes on South Africa’s roads. Shangase said it would also deal with people who never pay their fines. He hoped taxi drivers would become disciplined drivers, and said it was important that drivers understood how the new law operated.

Not everyone welcomed the new law, though. Howard Dembovsky, of Justice Project SA, said it was not a step in the right direction.

Dembovsky said this was the “biggest attack” on South African motorists since the dawn of democracy 25 years ago. One of the many problems he had with the bill was that it did not put the onus on transport officials to prove that drivers had committed a traffic offence. Dembovsky argued that the bill was a moneymaking scheme of the government.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said they planned to challenge the bill in the Constitutional Court.

Rudie Heyneke, Outa portfolio manager for transport, said, “The focus should be on road safety, not on an administratively complicated system aimed at collecting revenue We need solutions on road safety, but this isn’t one of them. We want to see a workable law.”

On Thursday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula highlighted the numerous processes the bill went through and the reasons it was signed.

“Upon rolling it out throughout the country, we will be able to adequately address the carnage on our roads. We are burying far too many people as a result of crashes. In 2018 alone, 12 921 people lost their lives in road collisions. Each death represented an average loss of R4.6 million to the economy, in terms of lost productivity, pain and suffering, as well as legal and funeral costs.”

