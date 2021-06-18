Taxi owner gunned down at Durban intersection

Durban: A man believed to be a taxi owner was shot and killed when gunmen opened fire on his car in Greyville on Thursday. The taxi owner was driving along Mathews Meyiwa Road, when three men allegedly stepped in front of his vehicle, at the intersection of Kent Road.

One of the men allegedly fired off several shots from a handgun at the car. The taxi owner got off the vehicle and fled into a nearby car dealership. Eyewitnesses said he left the car door open. Bystanders said they saw three men run across the road and get into an awaiting motor vehicle. The taxi owner was rushed to hospital, where he died on arrival. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the shooting, saying a man – believed to be in his thirties – was driving his VW Polo, when another unknown vehicle stopped in front of his car and blocked his way.

“The occupants in the vehicle that blocked him opened fire. They fatally wounded him. Nothing was taken from him,” Gwala said. Eyewitnesses said another man went to the car and removed a bag, before going back to the dealership. The man then walked back to the car. He closed the passenger door and drove off to Daly Road nearby, where he stopped on the side of the road. At the scene, police had comforted a woman who was crying uncontrollably, while the man was giving a statement. Several bullet holes could be seen in the windscreen of the car. It is not clear who the man was and if he was related to the deceased. Police have not revealed the deceased’s identity.