Teacher union's bid to stop school reopening fails

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THE EDUCATORS’ Union of South Africa (Eusa) was disappointed with the dismissal of its urgent high court application against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s decision to reopen schools “prematurely”, but believed the decision could be appealed. Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Judge Tintswalo Makhubele on Wednesday dismissed the application with costs as he found that the matter was not urgent. He said if Eusa wanted to still pursue the matter, it would have to do so through a normal application and be allocated a court date. Eusa challenged the May 9 announcement by Motshekga that schools would reopen. Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “The union lost its case.

The court dismissed the matter with costs, which means that the union will have to pay the department’s costs too. We hope that this court verdict will be a lesson to others not to waste the court’s time.”

Eusa had argued that it was not against the continuation of education if it was done in a manner that did not compromise the lives of pupils and teachers, however it challenged the decision to reopen schools regardless of the “obvious dangers of death”.

Judge Makhubele cited that the application was made after schools had reopened and that the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the MECs for Education were not respondents.

Garde 12's and Grade 7's returned to school this week after more than two months away due the national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Daily News